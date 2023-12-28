Rain clearing, but Bucks County could see some flooding. What to know

Although weather conditions are clearing Thursday, Bucks County residents and motorists will still have to contend with the threat of flooding impacting their morning and afternoon commutes.

"As of right now, the only flood warning we have in Bucks County is for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne," said Joe DiSilva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "It crested around 7 a.m., so it should start to lower."

The water level at the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is presently 9.46 feet, and its flood stage is 9 feet.

The water level for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is expected to drop to 8.5 feet throughout Thursday, before leveling out over the next few days.

Here's everything you need to know as Bucks County and the greater Delaware Valley dries out from the most recent rainstorms.

National Weather Service says conditions clearing, but flooding still a concern

Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service pushed out an alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to advise motorists of the possibility of flooding.

"Heavy rains are ending, but a few showers linger today with mild conditions," read the post from the National Weather Service. "However, we had plenty of rain overnight, so some flooding lingers and some streams and rivers are still rising. Turn around, don't drown!"

In its post, the National Weather Service advised that those heavy overnight rains will cause some streams and rivers to continue rising throughout Thursday.

National Weather Service in Mount Holly advises that although rain is clearing out on Thursday, Dec. 28, the threat of lingering flooding remains.

Rain ending, dreary conditions to last throughout Thursday

Although the rain is clearing out of Bucks County, the overall dreary conditions will continue for some time, DeSilva said.

"The rain for the most part has departed the area, and it will be mostly dry for the rest of the day; there may be a couple of showers hanging around in the late morning and early afternoon," DeSilva said. "It will probably remain mostly cloudy to overcast, with periods of drizzle or mist.

"The temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, and then lowering tonight into the 40s."

Turbulent weather to stick around in Bucks County

Still, even with rain ending on Thursday, the unsettled weather in Bucks County will linger for the next few days, according to the weather service's forecast.

Friday : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Friday overnight : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Saturday : A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday overnight : Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year's Eve : Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday overnight : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

New Year's Day : Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday overnight : Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks Country weather forecast calls for rain to move out; flood threat