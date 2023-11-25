Rain continues through Sunday as a front moves in, bringing cold temperatures
Central Florida will see light spotty, passing rain and sprinkles that will continue through Sunday.
Late afternoon and Sunday evening we will have a higher chance for showers bringing some more substantial rainfall.
Meanwhile, Sunday will be our first day back near 80° in a while with mostly cloudy skies.
Our strongest cool front yet this season arrives Monday bringing with it some cold weather.
Orlando’s first mornings in the 40s are possible next week.
Hurricane season is five days away from ending.
