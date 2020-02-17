Rain to drench East Coast as Great Lakes region gets snow

President's Day has produced some notorious east coast snowstorms in the past, but today the east will see a pleasant day as mild temperatures kick off the week. The Upper Great Lakes, however, are expected to receive heavy snow Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for 6 million people for parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and upstate New York. Throughout Monday, snow will move into the Upper Great Lakes and by Tuesday morning, the snow will be over parts of the Lower Great Lakes and the Northeast. There could be a few areas of mixed precipitation over parts of the Northeast overnight Tuesday, but the I-95 corridor is expected to predominantly experience rain. Snowfall totals will be 2 to 6 inches from the Great Lakes to New England, with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches possible.

Light snow over Chicago could cause some travel delays Monday, while the east coast rain storm Tuesday will likely cause some delays at big hubs like Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York and Boston.

On the southern side of the system, rain will drop on parts of the Ohio River Valley, moving southward to the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast by Monday evening. The area has already been hit by river flooding with 158 gauges above flood stage and 10 million people under flood warnings.

The Pearl River at Jackson, Mississippi is currently in major flood stage, and expected to crest Monday at 37.5 feet which would be it’s third highest crest in 100 years.

On Tuesday, the rain will move into parts of the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley and into the Southeast and Northeast. Rain will continue over the Southeast through Wednesday where rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will fall over already saturated areas across the Southeast.

Meanwhile, the 5 to 15 degree above average warm temperatures east of the Rockies will begin to drop Tuesday. This warmth won’t last long though, as temperatures will plummet to 5 to 15 degrees below average for highs first across the Plains on Tuesday, then the Midwest on Wednesday, and eventually the entire east coast by Thursday.