Sun returns, seasonable for Thanksgiving

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing, breezy. Low 38.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 53.

Clouds still linger across the area this evening with temperatures holding in the 40s. Skies will slowly clear overnight with Thanksgiving morning starting with sunshine and temperatures in the 30.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and brisk with highs in the lower 50s. Perfect weather for a morning turkey trot or an afternoon in the backyard deep frying the bird. Whatever your plans, enjoy and be thankful! The weather will absolutely be something to be thankful for as the region received needed rainfall this week but will clear out in time for the holiday. Black Friday will also feature plenty of sunshine, although it will be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

The rest of the holiday weekend remains dry and quiet. We do get colder for the weekend with daytime highs near 40° and lows dropping into the upper 20s. The extended period features late November chill with a daily mix of sun and clouds. A few systems will try and scoot by to the north of Pennsylvania next week bringing mountain snow showers across the western part of the state and breezy conditions locally. No major storms are on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

