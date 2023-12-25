Christmas Day will be cloudy and cool in SoCal
There won't be any new snow falling on Christmas Day in SoCal, but conditions will be mild, with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.
There won't be any new snow falling on Christmas Day in SoCal, but conditions will be mild, with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down some key moments and results from Week 16's Sunday action.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions at Vikings game.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
'My hair has never grown like this before': Nearly 36,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
Investors will face a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
The first Lamborghini electric car will straddle segments when it makes its debut later in the 2020s. Here's why it features an unconventional design.
'Shockingly good': More than 39,000 shoppers give these functional gloves a perfect five-star rating.
Want 'smooth, young, glowing' skin? Toss those wash rags and power up this dermatologist-designed gadget.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
With a loss to the Nets in a Tuesday rematch, the Pistons would hold the record on their own.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.