Rain expected all week this week: What you need to know

Get ready for another wet week. The National Weather Service said it could rain in the Lower Hudson Valley from Tuesday all the way to Friday morning.

Butt National Weather Service meteorologist David Wally said this time, the rain shouldn't be cause for concern.

"We're not looking for much," Wally said. "Some really light precipitation throughout the week and maybe a coating of snow up near Northern Westchester and Putnam counties."

Wally said light rain is predicted to start on Tuesday after 2 p.m. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees. The rain should be sporadic throughout the day, Wally said.

The rain is expected to stop by Tuesday by 8 p.m. and turn into a slight chance of snow as temperatures drop to 34 degrees.

The chance of rain and snow remains until 8 a.m. Wednesday, where precipitation is expected to change into rain again as temperatures rise to around 41 degrees.

Wally said sporadic rain could continue throughout the day but could start to fall heavier late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

It's an El Niño winter.: What that means for the Lower Hudson Valley

"Each one of these systems could maybe produce a quarter to a half inch of rainfall," Wally said. Total rainfall could reach around one inch for the entire week.

Rain is predicted on and off all day Thursday, with a high near 46 degrees and a low of 48. The rain should stop by 8 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures Friday could reach up to 53 degrees, making it feel like springtime in the middle of winter. Wally said the snow covering the ground throughout the Lower Hudson Valley could melt, but not enough to cause concerns of flooding.

Rain is expected to return Saturday night into Sunday. Low temperatures Saturday night are expected to drop to 35 degrees and rise again on rainy Sunday to 42 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lower Hudson Valley NY weather: plenty of rain and warm temperatures