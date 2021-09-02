Rain and floods across Pennsylvania
Tropical Rainstorm Ida brought downpours and flooding to western and central Pennsylvania on Sept. 1.
Schools like to pretend their athletes are also students. But we were never given the impression that we should concentrate on the classroom RK Russell was one of the few college players to make the jump to the professional ranks. Photograph: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP In my four years with Purdue’s football team, I tore ligaments, broke bones, lifted four times my weight a hundred times over, studied football more than my academics, rose before the sun, and stayed up long past its fall in the hope of
EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer) and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are set to join Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles. From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the […]
They may come from different cities — and different Real Housewives franchises — but Heather Dubrow, Kenya Moore, and Teresa Giudice have at least one thing in common. When The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members travel, they do so in style. And if you need proof, just check out each of the jet-setter's Instagram feeds. Heather recently shared an image of herself looking sporty and chic for a girls trip. The Orange
The committee has issued sweeping requests for Trump executive branch records related to the insurrection Donald Trump speaks at a rally on 6 January. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters Congressman Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, is preparing an expanded inquiry into Donald Trump that will scrutinize whether the White House helped plan or had advance knowledge of the insurrection. The move amounts to an escalation for the committee as they embark
Staff defending building and equipment turned to repurposed water cannons as huge Caldor fire approached A snow blower sprays water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As the flames of California’s Caldor fire approached a popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort, staff used every tool they could to protect the property, including snowmaking equipment. Staff at Sierra-at-Tahoe spent days preparing to defend the 2,000-acre resort west of South
The Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has been met with criticism worldwide. In this week's installment of "London Calling," CBS News contributor Simon Bates explains why leaders in Europe may be looking to each other for stronger alliances.
Royals and refugees study alongside each other, teachers are called by their first name, and classes let out early for personal development.
The love in the gymnastics family runs deep. Simone Biles celebrated the father of fellow gold medalist Suni Lee by helping to give John Lee a new electric wheelchair on Today.
Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.
Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — They sent thousands of firefighters, 25 helicopters and an arsenal of more than 400 fire engines and 70 water trucks. Yet the fire still advanced. They dropped retardant chemicals through an ash-filled sky and bulldozed trees and brush to slow the march of the flames through the steep and rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada. Yet the fire still advanced. Bursting across a granite ridge into the Lake Tahoe basin, the Caldor fire now threatens tens of thousands of homes a
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Dorian reached peak intensity.
Ida left catastrophic damage throughout Louisiana. The barrier island, Grand Isle, saw extensive damage to the boats and lake houses in the area.
Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.