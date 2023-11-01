Rain forecast in northern California over the weekend
The weather in northern California is forecast to be fairly mild with some rain over the next few days.
Three specific fits could come into play, given their current QB situations and the fact that they feature an offense rooted in the coaching tree and scheme of Kyle Shanahan.
Wall Street expects the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady on Wednesday as economic data leaves open the possibility of future hikes.
The company is betting its new chips can help it gain position in the AI race.
Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all have Southern California origins.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
Does Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have regrets over his creation? The entrepreneur and founder of venture fund Seven Seven Six, speaking at an event at the University of Virginia, espoused a fairly negative view of the current social media landscape and the creator economy -- an environment where he says, everyone has "been so trained and conditioned now to just get the likes and retweets, get the upvotes...I wish I could be more optimistic about it, but we're seeing it play out before our eyes." "Guilty as charged," Ohanian said, during his interview with Kara Swisher.
A California jury ruled Tesla's Autopilot was not to blame in a crash that killed 37-year-old Micah Lee in 2019 and severely injured his two passengers. The lawsuit blamed a defect in the system that allegedly caused the vehicle to swerve off the highway.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
America's largest retailer is rolling out a "next generation supply chain" to meet customer needs this holiday.
The Theragun Mini 2.0 massage device is on sale at Target for $170, which matches the record-low price found during October’s Prime Day event. Target is also holding a sale for other Therabody devices.
BMW M3 CS Touring rumored to debut next summer. Could be a very limited edition; plenty of confirmed M cars coming, though.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
The unexpected popularity of the "Fanum Tax" song seems to have spawned a new musical trend on TikTok.
Brenda is a New York City-based pilates instructor and part-time student who manages to fit a bunch of activity into her morning routine — all before teaching her first morning class of the day! The post Why this NYC Pilates instructor loves keeping busy each morning appeared first on In The Know.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.
Tesla stock is poised to close below $200, hitting levels not seen since May despite a broader market rally and rebound in beaten-down tech.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.