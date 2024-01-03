Rain, lower temperatures to precede freezing weather in metro Phoenix next week

Phoenix temperatures will begin dropping Wednesday night with freezing weather expected early next week.

After Wednesday afternoon temps hit the mid-60s, Thursday afternoon will see "temperatures really drop off significantly" with a "struggle to reach 60 degrees or higher," said Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A band of showers lasting a couple of hours will sweep through the Valley sometime after 8 p.m., according to Lojero. Rain accumulation will only be one-tenth of an inch, so there will be no "noticeable impacts associated with the rainfall," Lojero said.

Lojero noted that the last rainfall in Phoenix came Dec. 23 – the wettest the area had been since March.

Showers will return Saturday through Sunday afternoon, with temperatures potentially dropping to freezing levels, or 32 degrees or less, Lojero pointed out.

Late January 2023 in the Phoenix metro area saw highs of 50 degrees, according to Lojero, who mentioned that temperatures are not expected to be that low later this month.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rain, lower temperatures to precede freezing weather in metro Phoenix