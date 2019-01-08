Rain to return mudslide threat to Southern California by the weekend

A storm will slide into Southern California with soaking rain by the weekend, putting burn-scar areas at a renewed risk for life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

On Monday, cleanup operations continued across the region after a soaking storm this past weekend unleashed mudslides between Malibu and Oxnard.



Crews are still cleaning mud and debris on PCH, just north of Yerba Buena Rd in Ventura County. Here's a few photos of some of the mud on the road. pic.twitter.com/VBTZ6SpViI — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 7, 2019

The storm bringing another round of rain and mountain snow to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest into Wednesday will bypass Southern California, allowing for dry weather to prevail for additional debris removal into Friday.

However, the next Pacific storm is expected to take more of a southerly track into the West Coast.

"This system will be more directed at Southern California and should bring a significant chance for rain Friday night into Saturday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.

Rain may first skirt the Northern and central California coastlines before sliding southward into the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas.

Despite this storm being a quick hitter with rainfall generally limited to six hours or less, the rain can come down fast enough over the hilly and burn-scarred terrain to create problems.



SoCal Rain 1.8 AM More

Flash flooding, mudslides and road closures will all be possibilities with this storm, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts.

People living near or downhill of the Creek, La Tuna, Thomas, Woolsey and Whittier burn areas should make sure they stay up to date on the latest forecast and heed all evacuation issues that are ordered by local officials.

Download the free AccuWeather app to know exactly when rain will arrive in your area and receive notifications about imminent flood dangers.

There is the potential that the heaviest rain with this storm stays just offshore, which would limit flood and mudslide concerns in Southern California. However, disruptions to travel can still occur.

Even in the absence of flooding problems, reduced visibility, slick roadways and a heightened risk of hydroplaning will threaten any travelers on the roadways.

Airline delays are possible in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Unlike prior systems, the Northwest will be spared from any impacts with this storm.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for another storm to move into California late this weekend and early next week.