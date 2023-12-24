Will it rain in Miami on Christmas and beyond? What the forecast says about changes

Miami certainly won’t be seeing a white Christmas. But it’ll likely be a wet one.

As families gather for holiday festivities and tourists flock to the beach, South Florida will have another wet week. It may also be chilly enough (at least by Miami standards) to zip up a jacket before going out.

Christmas Eve/Nochebuena temperatures were forecast to be in the mid-70s through the day with only a slight chance of showers.

12/24 5AM: The penultimate Sunday of 2023 will be a cloudy but fairly pleasant day across much of South Florida, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, and only a slight chance of showers. #flwx pic.twitter.com/RRPkLNZrom — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 24, 2023

Here’s what to expect this week, according to the National Weather Service in Miami:

▪ Christmas Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. It should be a breezy day with a 77-degree high and a low of about 69 at nighttime.

▪ Tuesday will mirror much of Monday, with a 50% chance of rain; at night, chances dip to 30%. The low is expected to be around 66 degrees.

▪ Wednesday, the week’s weather pattern will continue with a 40% chance of precipitation. But at night, the low will drop to around 61 degrees and the rain chances will jump to 70%.

▪ Thursday will see more showers, with a 70% chance of rain. The high on the cloudy day will near 71 and the low 55.

▪ Friday will be a chilly day although the sun’s rays should be back out. The high is around 68 and the low around 53.

▪ Saturday will also be mostly sunny. The high should near 68 degrees.