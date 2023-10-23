Rain after Monday: October 22 Omaha
Rain after Monday: October 22 Omaha
AI and other deep technologies are the prevailing themes in the new early-stage cohort from Peak XV Partners, as the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused VC fund intensifies its search for opportunities in a sector garnering international frenzy. Ten out of 13 startups in the latest cohort of Surge, Peak XV's powerfully influential early-stage program, specialize in AI and other deeptech sectors, the fund said on Monday. The unveiling of Surge's ninth cohort -- and the selection of its startups -- comes at a time when a growing global sentiment suggest a dearth of depth in India's AI startup landscape.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded with a homer in the second and tacked on from there.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says sources close to Apple told him a Mac launch will happen this month. Retail supplies suggest it may focus on the iMac and certain MacBook Pro models.
There seems to be a lot on investors’ minds lately. Fortunately, there are also lots of really smart people sharing charts that help contextualize all these issues.
Offseason rehabilitation of the injury didn't work.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
The deep discount event begins next week, but you can score sweet deals starting now for every room in your home.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Kia has issued a recall that applies to nearly 23,000 units of the Borrego, a big SUV with body-on-frame construction.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Netflix reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors. But Lee Munson, the CIO at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, says the high-rate environment makes it unattractive.
The USWNT on Wednesday named its roster for October friendlies against Colombia.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
"We’re all just learning from our dads because they’ve been in the league and they can help us and guide us since they’ve already been through it," Cayden Boozer told Yahoo Sports.