Here’s when rain is most likely in Dallas-Fort Worth after today’s tranquil start to week

If you’re enjoying the clear skies, light winds and few clouds on Monday, you’ll be happy to know the quiet weather will continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A marked change from the near-freezing temperatures a cold front brought to North Texas over the weekend.

“Sunny skies are expected today with south to southeast winds and afternoon temperatures generally in the low to mid 60s,” according to the NWS forecast. “Tonight will be another chilly night, though we`ll start to see a few clouds move in from the west beginning this evening.”

Monday night won’t be as cold, with low temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s. Tranquil weather on Tuesday will have high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, with increasing clouds throughout the day.

You might want to enjoy being outdoors while you can on Monday and Tuesday, as rain chances will return by Wednesday and will continue through the weekend, according to NWS Fort Worth.

It will start west of U.S. 281 on Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain. Rain will become more widespread by late Thursday into Friday as an upper level low moves toward the region. Late Thursday, rain chances in the West are 50-70% and East are 10-40%. On Friday, chances of rain increase to 50-80%, and on Saturday morning chances are lower at 20-40%. Rainfall will end on Saturday from west to east with a dry Sunday. Severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool through the week, with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s from Wednesday to Sunday. Friday will be the coolest day but temperatures will warm up through the weekend.

“With the increased cloud cover and likely rainfall, high temperatures will range from the mid 50s to low 60s through the period (with the exception of Friday where more significant rain would keep us chilly and in the upper 40s to mid 50s),” the NWS forecast states.