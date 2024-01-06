Rain has moved East and out

Clouds hang in overnight. Cold front has moved East, and temps are going to drop. Lows drop into the mid 40s. Clouds hang in during the morning, but in the afternoon we get sunshine. That will allow our temps to climb into the mid 50s. Chilly Sunday morning. Lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Sunday in the upper 50s. Weather impact day Monday. Slight risk for locally heavy rain and strong storms with strong gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Rain moves out early Tuesday.

