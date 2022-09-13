Rain, mudslides force Southern Calif. evacuations

Reuters
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) is operating at 65% of its pre-pandemic international capacity, although COVID-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, an airline executive said on Tuesday. In the domestic market, the airline is operating at 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity, though demand is about 80% of corresponding levels, said Akihide Yoguchi, JAL's vice president of strategy research for the Asia Oceania region. Japan's international travel demand has been hampered by the need for tourists to obtain visas and travel agency bookings as well a daily cap on inbound traveller numbers.