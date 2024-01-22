Rain prompts flood advisory close to Stanislaus River in three towns. What’s the forecast?

Officials advised residents Monday of a chance for flooding along low-lying portions of the Stanislaus River.

The advisory is until noon for Riverbank, Oakdale and Knights Ferry. Most residents live well above the current level, but people should be cautious close to the water.

The Stanislaus rose after rain Sunday and Monday. In Modesto, the storm caused flooding on Highway 99 at Tuolumne Boulevard.

“Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to localized urban flooding,” said a Facebook post by the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. “Drive with extra caution this morning and slow down if encountering wet roads!”

The Modesto Irrigation District recorded 1.38 inches of rain at its downtown offices Sunday and early Monday. It has had a total of 5.36 inches in the water year that began July 1. The average year brings 12.17 inches, mainly from November through March.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 0.35 inches of further rain in Modesto later Monday. Tuesday looks to be sunny, followed by more rain Wednesday.

