Rain returns, wintry mix Sunday and brisk wind

Cloudy skies persist, along with another day of mild temperatures in the mid-40s.

A low-pressure system will move from the lower Tennessee Valley to the upper Ohio Valley tonight, with a coastal storm gradually taking over on Sunday. Rain will develop toward evening, with rainfall totals between a half-inch and an inch by morning.

Marginally cold air will be pulled into the storm Sunday, allowing for a rain/snow mix mainly north and west of Columbus, before the precipitation tapers off to showers in the afternoon. Minor accumulations are possible over high terrain in west-central and north-central areas. Readings in the mid- to upper 30s will keep roads just wet.

Next week will start off dry and seasonably chilly, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday and low 40s Tuesday.

A fast-moving clipper-type system dropping southeast will bring a chance for rain showers late Tuesday, possibly ending a wet snow in the north early Wednesday. Clouds will linger during the day, but the air behind the system will be moderately cool, with little temperature change.

The weather will moderate a little toward the end of the week, before a cold front lowers temperatures back to seasonable levels next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, rain by evening. High 46

Tonight: Periods of rain, fog. Low 40

Sunday: Rain/snow mix, breezy p.m. High 40

Monday: Cloudy, cool. High 38 (34)

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain late. High 42 (32)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (34)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 45 (34)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 47 (33)

