Rain saturates ground following storm
A couple inches of water may not seem like much, but at ground-level it can be a lot. It's enough to saturate the ground, making each storm more dangerous than the last one.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage.
Robert Carpenter made a very big mistake in a game against Liberty.
Pick up the comfy coat beloved by over 19,000 five-star Amazon shoppers and make it through winter warm, dry and happy.
Despite a damning Supreme Court ruling in 2021, college sports leaders kept plugging away with frivolous matters via the NCAA. Now there's a real reckoning happening, and its two biggest conferences are taking charge.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." How does it compare to the 2005 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie vehicle?
Apple's Vision Pro is officially here, but the company has a slew of challenges ahead.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
A soap-shaped stainless steel doodad that instantly removes the smell of onions (and more) from your skin? Brilliant!
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
A stealth startup led by ex-Blue Origin leaders, focused on harvesting resources from the moon, has quietly closed a sizable new tranche of funding, according to regulatory documents. Interlune, a startup that’s been around for at least three years but has made almost zero public announcements about its tech, has raised $15.5 million in new funding and aims to close another $2 million. A representative for Interlune declined to comment on this story.
This kit promises to make your teeth 12 levels brighter in just 10 days.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.
SpeedKore's new 1970 Dodge Charger 'Ghost' is a carbon-fiber-bodied speed machine powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.
The Bucks star recently returned to Portland, a place that represented stability for him. In Milwaukee, it's been a season full of adjustments.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.