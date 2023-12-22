Rain Showers for Michigan – Storms Hit Both Coasts

Storms have hit both the East and West Coasts over the past several days. Hardest hit in the East was the state of Maine. Early Friday morning, there are still 53,239 customers without power in Maine. That represents 6.2% of the state (ironic headline I saw: “Maine forced to delay vote on EV mandate amid widespread power outages”).

The storms also produced 2-5″ of rain and that caused significant flooding, especially in New England.

Extremely heavy rains hit parts of Southern California. The pic. above is from Caltrans. Dozens of cars were stuck in floodwaters and a number of water rescues were reported.

Wow! Look at those rainfall totals. Other 24-hour rainfall totals: 4.20″ Thousand Oaks, 4.00″ at Northridge, 3.97″ at Ventura, 3.91″ Topanga, 3.24″ Santa Barbara, 2.66″ Beverly Hills, 1.06″ Los Angeles Airport.

The map above shows red dots where lightning strikes were recorded. There was a significant count near Fillmore. One Tornado Warning was issued, but no tornadoes touched down. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph were recorded along the coast.

