Rain showers, thunderstorms to move into KC area. How long will they last into weekend?

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected to cut across the Kansas City area late Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Prior to the arrival of the storms, warmer than normal temperatures are expected, the weather service said. However, it will be cooler than Thursday which saw temperatures reach 66 degrees, becoming the second warmest Dec. 7 on record. The record is 70 degree set in 1894.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 50s this afternoon in the metro area. Normal temperatures for this date in Kansas City is 44 degrees.

There is a chance of rain primarily after 3 p.m. Friday. The showers and thunderstorms, however, will more likely be east of the Kansas City metro toward mid-Missouri, the weather service said. No severe weather is expected from the passing storms.

“It’s time to talk about that dreaded ‘s-word’ that we have to talk about in KC come Dec.,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That’s right, storms!”

“A few storms are likely late this afternoon/evening so, if you hear a rumble don’t be alarmed the family pet hasn’t taken down the tree. Severe weather is not expected!”

The rain is expected to move out of the area early Saturday morning, leaving behind drier, but cooler conditions for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal, reaching the low to mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather is expected to return next week, allowing temperatures to climb above normal for the second half of the week.