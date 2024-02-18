Rain and snow early Sunday as a quick hitting storm moves through

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! A storm system sliding through the northern half of the state is bringing fairly widespread moisture this morning with showers tapering off early this afternoon in the valleys.

A rain/snow mix is expected early in the morning with some minor accumulations possible. Otherwise, warmer air moving in from the southwest should allow for most accumulating snowfall above 6,000 feet. For the mountains, roughly 4-8″ of snowfall is expected. Snow showers will linger over the higher terrain this afternoon with drier conditions tonight into Monday. Daytime highs will be roughly 5 degrees above seasonal averages with a high near 50 degrees in Salt Lake City, mid-60s for St. George.

For our President’s Day we’ll be looking at relatively calm conditions with above average temperatures with only a slight chance of a few showers. The best chance of moisture will be late Monday into Tuesday as another surge of moist air moves in from the southwest. The active pattern will continue through midweek that will likely be more statewide compared to just seeing wet weather in northern Utah. Each day will bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers and with temperatures staying mild through Tuesday, meaning it’s likely to be more valley rain and mountain snow.

Temperatures will begin to drop on Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs are expected to dip just below seasonal averages with upper 40s along the Wasatch Front. Moisture will linger through early Thursday before clearing out. The mountain areas are expected to see a healthy amount of snowfall throughout the week with some guidance showing 1-3 feet of snow for our mountain ranges. Stay tuned!

With more active weather coming our way stay up to date with the latest both on-air and online with the ABC4, 4Warn Weather Team. We are Good4Utah!

