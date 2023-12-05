Rain, snow expected to start Tuesday morning and last into the night in Summit County

A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for Northeast Ohio on Tuesday. Much of the region is set to get a dusting up to one inch while some areas could see upwards of two inches, the National Weather Service reported on X.

The National Weather Service estimates Summit County has an overall 80% chance of precipitation later in the morning, throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Geauga County and parts of Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties are expected to see the most snow in Ohio. Northwest Pennsylvania will likely see the highest accumulations, according to the NWS.

The Tuesday high temperature is 38 degrees in Summit County with a low of 32 at night.

The next day with a chance of precipitation is Saturday, which could see rain in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rain, snow expected to start Tuesday morning and last into the night