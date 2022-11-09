Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal.

The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout Wednesday in Southern California, as will gusty northerly winds. Dry and slightly warmer weather is expected to return to the region through the rest of the week after Tuesday's Election Day pounding that turned deadly in the city of Ontario, where a current in a canal swept away six people, killing one.

Three were rescued by firefighters but two others remained missing.

In Orange County, the Republican Party urged members to vote early amid downpours. A marquee race there pitted Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing, against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter took an early double-digit lead but by midnight she and Baugh were divided by less than a percentage point with nearly half the votes still uncounted.

A tornado touched down a few miles (kilometers) outside the town of Galt near Sacramento at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. No major damage was reported.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, meteorologists say scattered showers are expected for Wednesday, along with frost and freezing temperatures in the inland areas through the rest of the week.

Recommended Stories

  • California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

    A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 1:40 p.m. a few miles outside the town of Galt. NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento reported that a tin roof on a barn was blown off and took down utility lines.

  • Tornado touches down near Galt, utility lines brought down

    The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon near Galt in Sacramento County. The tornado has been categorized by the Weather Service as an EF-O after receiving damage reports from local officials around 1:40 pm.

  • Michigan AG Dana Nessel Defeats GOP Election Denier To Win Second Term

    The attorney general is projected to beat a GOP opponent who tried to overturn the 2020 election and promised to restrict abortion rights and contraception access.

  • FMPD, LCSO launch investigation after items found downtown raise suspicion

    Two suspicious items displaying political messages wreaked havoc and closed parts of downtown Fort Myers on Election Day.

  • It will be a stormy L.A. election day for the first time in years. Will rain hurt turnout?

    A storm could dampen the chances for high in-person voter turnout Tuesday for California's midterm election as Southern California braces for several inches of rain.

  • Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

    Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped in the backcourt and never got off a shot to tie the game against a team that tried to make it tough for him defensively. “That’s really our identity,” Tatum said.

  • Just Stop Oil: Reporter speaks about her arrest at M25 protest

    Charlotte Lynch says she was handcuffed and spent five hours in a police cell before being released.

  • Sports Betting, Marijuana, and the Minimum Wage: Key Ballot Results

    In a handful of states, marijuana legalization was on the ballot. A pair of propositions in California cover sports betting and another would reshape the state’s tax laws to fund environmental initiatives. A few states are considering raising the minimum wage, and many others will vote on whether to restrict access to abortion.

  • Man arrested after throwing rocks at cars, threatening worker at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say

    A man is facing multiple charges after police say he trespassed at the Fort Pitt Tunnel, threw rocks at vehicles and threatened a PennDOT worker with a knife.

  • Maloney Loses NY House Seat in One Bright Spot for GOP

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a good night for Democrats, but for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC lost its most important race: his own.Maloney, the New York Democrat charged with leading the House Democrats’ re-election efforts, lost his seat in an upset on Tuesday night. He called his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler, Wednesday morning to concede.Maloney is the first sitting chairman of the DCC

  • Grizzlies vs Celtics Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Boston Celtics

  • Trump gears up to run after midterms. Many Republicans appear unexcited

    BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump has spent months teasing a 2024 presidential run, suggesting to supporters on the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections that he would throw his hat into the ring as soon as next week. "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "I will do anything I can to keep him from running," said Gordon Nelson, 77, who cast an all-Republican ballot on Tuesday in Birmingham, Michigan.

  • GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

    Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent as two first-term GOP congresswomen won reelection in competitive races. If their narrow lead in Iowa's 3rd Congressional district holds, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republicans would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. In a closely watched race nationally, GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn was trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in a district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs.

  • Four wounded in Dnipro drone attack - officials

    STORY: As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames which spread over 3,000 square metres, the site was repeatedly hit with more drones.“The personnel left the site and stayed at a safe distance, then controlled the fire so that it didn’t spread to the neighbouring businesses,” said Oleh Kushniruk, head of Dnipropetrovsk Region Emergency Service Operations.Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday (November 5) that it had supplied Russia with drones, but said they were sent a few months before Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine.In recent weeks Ukraine has reported a surge in drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, notably targeting power stations and dams, using Iranian-made drones.Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, thousands of civilians have been killed and buildings destroyed.

  • Republican Brad Raffensperger, reviled by Trump, wins again in Georgia

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won his reelection bid on Tuesday. The election results came despite Donald Trump's efforts to unseat Raffensperger.

  • The MAGA Election Takeover Is Happening One County at a Time

    In Georgia, one county has learned firsthand what happens when election deniers take control

  • Tornado touches down in Sacramento County with wind gusts up to 70 mph

    Did you see the tornado?

  • Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

    Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Zuckerberg as well said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic ended.

  • Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77

    Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died on Wednesday. The soprano with wild curls of dark hair was best known for lending her unique voice to compositions such as Ary Barroso’s “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil), Tom Jobim’s “Dindi,” Jorge Ben Jor’s “Que Pena” (What a Shame) and Caetano Veloso’s “Baby.” “Gal Costa was among the world’s best singers, among our principal artists to carry the name and sounds of Brazil to the whole planet,” President-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him hugging her.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis cruises to victory to win a second term as he bashes 'woke mob'

    Governor Ron DeSantis won a second term in Florida as he bashed "woke culture," telling supporters "we've got so much more to do."