Rain and snow are in the forecast and set to return this weekend. Here's how much to expect

Rain, snow showers and high winds are set to impact the Louisville area Tuesday and return this weekend ahead of a steep drop in temperatures next week, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Temperatures during the daytime hours Tuesday will be in the 50s before dropping into the low 30s in the evening, Persistent scattered showers throughout the day are expected to turn into "gusty snow showers," which could potentially create hazardous driving conditions.

NWS meteorologist Kyle Wilkins said there will be approximately half an inch of snow or less of snow on Tuesday evening, mostly impacting southern Indiana and north-central Kentucky.

He said there will be a similar weather scenario — rain through the day turning into snow in the evening — between Friday and Saturday due to low-pressure systems moving through the area.

Wilkins said temperatures will be even colder next week with highs in the teens.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Rain, mainly before 3 p.m. with a high near 53 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. On Tuesday evening there will be snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3 a.m. Low around 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: will be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. On Thursday evening there will be showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. On Friday night there will be rain showers before 8 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Low around 26 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Breezy. On Saturday night there will be a 20% chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Breezy.

