Rain, snow in forecast all weekend for California
Yet another atmospheric river front is dumping even more rain on a storm-weary California this weekend. The Weather Channel meteorologist Molly McCollum has the forecast.
The stormy weather in California is the latest atmospheric river storm since late December. The storms have left at least 19 people dead.
NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday, and the Seahawks and 49ers will see rain thanks to an atmospheric river slamming California. FOX Weather takes a look at your game day forecast.
Meteorologists warn of heavy rain and strong winds in Northern California.
Here's a look at the weather stories we're following on Saturday morning and the latest forecast for Northern California rain and snow.
A barrage of atmospheric rivers has dumped heavy amounts of rain across California over the past couple of weeks, and that will continue into this weekend.
The Bay Area is in store for another couple of days of wet weather, but KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco says dryer weather is on the way early next week.
Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden's Wilmington home on Thursday to facilitate the handover to the Justice Department of a document with classified markings that was found there earlier. Biden's legal team acknowledged this week it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home, including some in his garage.
Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives wasted no time this week using their new majority to pass political messaging bills that appeal to conservative voters on hot-button issues, but often involved more hyperbole than substance. After a historic struggle to elect Kevin McCarthy as their speaker, House Republicans used their first legislative week to pass bills on taxes, abortion and energy security that have little to no chance of getting through the Democratic-controlled Senate or being signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden. The bills are meant to provide a political benefit, as Republicans seek to fulfill 2022 campaign promises and formulate plans to capture the Senate and White House in 2024.
The company is also in talks with other suitors about possible deals, the report added. Sycamore Partners declined to comment. The Union, New Jersey-based company had earlier considered selling its buybuy Baby stores after shareholder pressure, but held off on hopes it could fetch a higher price later, Reuters reported.
Carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases are fueling climate change and a warming globe. What to know about climate change causes, definitions.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Bed Bath & Beyond is exploring the possibility of a bankruptcy.
In the last 18 days, a state plagued by drought has averaged more than 9 inches of rainfall a day — an amount that has seen some locations meet their average annual rainfall already.
The ex-president plans something smaller than his usual big-arena rallies.
Two days, two red-hot outfits.
Meteorologist Mary Yoon provides the latest on Saturday's wet weather as yet another storm drenches the Southland.
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day. It will be Biden's first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can't come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.
Robert Wayne Dennis has been found guilty of six charges, including two for assaulting Capitol police officers.
The latest in series of powerful storms hit California Saturday, causing widespread damage and forcing emergency evacuations. Danya Bacchus has the details.
Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian thinks the S&P 500 in 2023 could touch 4,600, but bottom out at 3,000, or about a 25% slump from current levels.
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and the other SAG-nominated stars of “Babylon” join director Damien Chazelle in London, for the U.K. premiere of his homage to Hollywood. (Jan. 13)