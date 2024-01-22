Rain will follow the snow in Kentucky’s forecast. Could minor flooding be an issue?

Freezing rain, thunderstorms, minor flooding and warmer temperatures are all in the forecast for Kentucky this week as the snow from last week’s arctic cold front and snow storm starts to melt.

On Monday the high temperature was expected to reach the mid 40s before dropping back below freezing in the evening. The National Weather Service said a brief freezing rain period was possible, mainly north of I-64.

Travel impacts weren’t expected, according to the NWS.

Rain Tuesday through Thursday could produce minor flooding, according to the NWS. Areas in central and Western Kentucky are encouraged to be aware of rising water from rainstorms throughout the week.

“Multiple waves of rainfall are ... expected Tuesday through Thursday, which could produce minor flooding,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook advisory. “Thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday evening into Thursday as a stronger storm system moves across the Midwest. A few of the stronger storms may contain some gusty winds.”

Fayette County, as well as Central Kentucky counties immediately surrounding Fayette, were advised to be aware of the impacts of the rain, according to the NWS. The western region of the state, as well as Northern Kentucky, have also been advised to be aware.

It’s the latest in a series of potentially significant weather events that have hit Kentucky in the last couple weeks. Extremely cold temperatures with wind chills going below zero hit much of the state last week, bringing a few inches of snow with it to Central Kentucky and other regions.

For those tired of the freezing cold, warmer temperatures are near. High temperatures could reach the low 50s on Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Some sun today, then a very cloudy, warmer and wet week. Expect 1 to 3 inches of rain and there could be some thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/0pyZv3R8q0 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 22, 2024