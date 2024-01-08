Rain, snow, ping-ponging temperatures ahead for Springfield, when and how much to expect

Illinois Department of Transportation trucks, with snowplows attached, stand at the ready Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at IDOT's West Yard in Springfield.

Springfield could get two to four inches of snow from a winter weather system expected to arrive by Monday afternoon.

Another system coming into the area Thursday night will pack colder temperatures, though it is too early to tell how much snow it could produce, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kirk Huettl in Lincoln.

When the snow moves in

Because of ping-ponging temperatures, Springfield will see periods of rain changing to snow from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning, Huettl said.

Rain chances are likely Monday afternoon before it turns to a mix of rain and snow Monday night, Huettl said.

On Tuesday, temperatures pop back up to near 40, so it changes back to rain before temperatures drop Tuesday evening bringing back with them snow, Huettl said.

Accompanying those dropping temperatures Tuesday night will be wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph making for a brisk and blustery Wednesday morning.

In addition to the snow, the Springfield area could see an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain.

Winter storm watch

Areas off to the west and northwest, Huettl said, stand a more significant amount of snow, in the four- to six-inch range, Huettl said.

Cass, Menard, Scott, and Morgan counties are all in a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Public Works making plans

City Public Works director Dave Fuchs said things went smoothly overnight Saturday after snowplow drivers hit the streets by midnight.

"There wasn't a whole lot to plow," Fuchs said. "We spread a lot of salt. We have salt left over from last season (in addition to what we bought this year), so we have more than enough salt.

Fuchs said he is meeting with snow bosses mid-morning Monday to develop a plan for this weather event.

Another storm system

The system coming into the Springfield area Thursday has a better shot of producing more snow than rain, Huettl said.

It is too far out to determine exactly how much snow will land in the area, Huettl said.

One thing for sure is that it will be colder. Wind chills will be in the sub-zero regions Friday and Saturday nights, Huettl said.

Official snow totals

Springfield got 2.6 inches of snow officially Friday into Saturday with another 0.4 inches falling Saturday into Sunday at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Huettl said.

City workers remove snow on the sidewalk along Monroe Street in front of the Municipal Center West building Thursday Dec. 22, 2022.

Warming centers

People needing shelter at the city's warming centers should check with specific locations regarding questions such as securing pets. They can also call the community relations office at (217) 789-2270.

Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; (217) 789-2000.

Municipal Center West, 300 S. Seventh St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; (217) 789-2000.

Lincoln Library, 326 S. Seventh St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; (217) 753-4900.

City of Springfield Office of Community Relations, 1450 Groth St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; (217) 789-2270.

Helping Hands North, 2200 Shale Street (south wing of Sangamon County complex); 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (overnight shelter) daily; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (day services) daily; (217) 522-0048, Ext. 150.

Helping Hands South, 1023 E. Washington St.; 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (overnight shelter) daily; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (day services) daily; (217) 522-0048.

Salvation Army Main Campus, 1600 Clear Lake Ave.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; (217) 525-2196.

Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St.; 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. (coffee and pastries) Monday-Friday; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (day services) Monday-Friday; 8 to 10 a.m. (breakfast) Saturday; (217) 544-9011.

St. John's Breadline, 430 N. Fifth St.; 8 to 9 a.m. (breakfast) Monday-Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) daily; (217) 528-6098.

IDOT tips

Here are some tips from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Winter Weather – Get it Together” campaign:

Always wear a seatbelt.

Slow down. Slower speeds, slower acceleration, slower steering and slower braking all are required in winter driving conditions.

Drop it and drive. Put down the handheld devices. It is the law in Illinois.

Don’t crowd the plow. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Avoid using cruise control in snow and ice.

Watch out for black ice on roads that appear clear but can be treacherous.

Be especially careful approaching intersections, ramps, bridges, and shady areas. All are prone to icing.

Do not travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to make a trip, check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route. Consider taking public transportation if it is an option.

Prepare an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

Follow Scott’s Law. Slow down and move over for stopped emergency, construction, and maintenance vehicles.

This story will be updated.

