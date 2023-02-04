Rain, snow returns to California

AccuWeather

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking one final storm that is expected to bring rain and heavy mountain snow to California in the short term before a change in the weather pattern brings drier weather with occasional bouts of Santa Ana winds next week. This storm approached the coast of California on Saturday and is expected to unload a significant amount of snow in the Sierra Nevada through the day on Sunday, along with low-elevation rain. Compared to a storm at the end of this past week, thi