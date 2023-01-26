Rain, snow returns to California starting Sunday after weeklong break
After a weeklong break, rain and snow will return to California starting on Sunday. Rain and snow totals should remain relatively light and flooding is not expected at this time.
As a winter storm that crossed the country and continues heading East, the US can expect weather conditions ranging from harsh winds to more snow.
Drought and global warming have transformed the Colorado River, making some sections unrecognizable to those who have spent decades on the river.
The San Luis Obispo County nuclear power plant’s twin reactors are slated to shut down in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Kaley Cuoco served as both the star and a producer on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.
A snow emergency in Summit County was lifted Wednesday, with rain overnight in greater Akron with snowy conditions returning early Thursday morning.
(Bloomberg) -- Germany pledged to supply Ukraine with more than 100 Leopard 2 battle tanks in a joint effort with allies, providing Kyiv’s forces with a significant upgrade in firepower and earning effusive praise from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksExodus of Wealthy Chinese Acce
A Canadian woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. The letter from Pascale Ferrier directing Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House. The 55-year-old Quebec woman also pleaded guilty to sending similar threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials.
Snow and rain moved through the Tri-State Area on Wednesday, and the rain will get heavier. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports from West Milford, New Jersey.
Rick Barnes, Jerry Stackhouse, Curtis Strange headline 2023 NC Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered sidewalks as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital of Seoul and nearby regions on Thursday, extending a frigid cold spell that has the country in its grip. There were no immediate reports of major disruptions or damage caused by the snow, ice and subzero temperatures as of Thursday afternoon, as officials lifted their heavy snow warnings for the area after the snowfall weakened following morning commuting hours. In Japan, heavy snow continued on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, where hundreds of trains were suspended and a number of flights grounded Thursday.
Kyoto's shrines and famous temples were topped with snow as a big freeze hit large areas of Japan.
As the search continues for missing hiker and actor Julian Sands, a 2nd search has begun for another hiker.
Northrop Grumman is leaning into years of experience with the U.S. Navy and electronic warfare to bring to life the smaller Ultra-Lite EA System.
The judge indicated he wants to make the report public, but may wait until after an indictment decision.
In another intense matchup between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State came out on top with a 122-120 win Wednesday at Chase Center.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no issue with AP European or AP Chinese history. But AP African American history? It is unworthy and illegal.
Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation. The state of California mourned its third mass killing in eight days. (Jan. 23)
Russia has decreed that 24 new penal colonies, famous for their harsh conditions, will be created in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.
US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who took the women's record of World Cup victories to 84 in Kronplatz on Wednesday, has paid tribute to Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, whose overall record of 86 she is fast approaching."Everybody knows, if they know anything about ski racing at all, and even if they don't, they know Ingemar Stenmark.
The Colorado River is approaching a breaking point, its over-tapped reservoirs dropping. Years of drying have taken a toll at the river's source in the Rockies.