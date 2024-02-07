Rain and snow spread across Arizona as winter storms arrive from California

The fierce winter storms that hammered California with relentless rain, heavy flooding and mudslides and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people have reached Arizona and are expected to bring a mix of rain and snow across the state.

Rain began to fall Tuesday afternoon as the leading edges of the storm arrived. Heavy rain was predicted overnight and through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The systems pushing into Arizona are fueled by El Niño and atmospheric rivers, long regions of water vapor in the atmosphere, much like a river in the sky. According to scientists at NASA, atmospheric rivers can move more water than double the flow of the Amazon River.

While Arizonans are not expected to see the same severe impacts by these phenomena as California, forecasts call for potentially heavy rain in Phoenix and Tucson and as much as 2 feet of snow in some high country locations, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Southwest Arizona is expected to see precipitation totals range anywhere from a trace to 0.25 inches, with the central deserts getting between half an inch to an inch, and an inch or more in the higher terrain of south-central Arizona through Wednesday night.

Heavier rainfall locally will be likely, with thunderstorms and minor flooding possible. These periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall could result in flooding of washes, creeks, and roadways. Flood watches are in effect for south central Arizona through Wednesday evening.

For the higher elevations of the state, winter storm warnings have been issued through Wednesday night. Heavy snow is expected above 7,000 feet near Tucson, from 12 to 20 inches with local amounts up to 24 inches possible over the Catalina, Rincon and Pinaleno Mountains.

Snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches with localized areas up to 30 inches are possible over the White Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph are expected, primarily across exposed ridges.

In the Flagstaff area, heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches above 7,500 feet with amounts of up to 25 inches are possible locally, and 1 to 4 inches are expected around 6,000 feet.

Road closures are possible as rain and snow continue, along with changes to school schedules. The Flagstaff Unified School District canceled after-school activities Tuesday because of the approaching storm. Northern Arizona University canceled classes before 10 a.m. Wednesday to allow time for crews to clear roads.

With the amount of rain and snow coming to the higher mountains, travel could be extremely difficult.

“Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute,” the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said in its winter storm warning. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause localized power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

The weather service forecast includes chances of rain through Thursday, with temperatures falling into the high 50s during the day and low 40s at night. Another chance of showers is forecast for the weekend.

For updated road and weather conditions, visit Arizona Traveler Information, download the AZ 511 app or dial 511.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Storms powered by atmospheric rivers reach Arizona with rain, snow