Rain starts Sunday morning, sticks around through evening

There are big weather changes ahead over the next few days. Clouds thickened overnight, and showers will approach the area this morning. Rain will be most numerous in the afternoon, sticking around for areas east into the mountains tonight, closer to an area of low pressure.

Rain showers will re-develop Monday and quickly change to snow showers in the evening as colder air blasts in. Wind chills will plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning, with snow showers and squalls possible. Significant accumulation is not expected, but a quick coating to an inch of snow is possible, along with reduced visibility. Several inches are possible east into the mountains.

Temperatures begin to bounce back Wednesday, with a pretty quiet rest of the week ahead.

