Rain and strong wind continues throughout the day for Wednesday's forecast

Rain will continue in Northern New Jersey on Wednesday as there will be showers throughout the day, possibly starting and stopping at times.

In the morning, the National Weather Service predicts the chance of precipitation to be 90% in the Paramus area. New rain amounts could come between a quarter and half of an inch.

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side in the afternoon with a high of 61 degrees predicted. Wind is predicted to be strong in the morning, potentially reaching up 32 miles per hour gusts. South winds will range from 14 to 18 miles per hour.

The NWS New York forecast for Northern New Jersey for Wednesday.

Evening forecasts call for rain to continue, but mostly before 11 p.m. New precipitation amounts may reach between a tenth and quarter of an inch with an 80% chance of showers.

Temperatures will fall dramatically at night with a low of 29 degrees. Wind will continue to rage throughout the evening with gusts as high as 38 mph reaching the area.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather forecast: Rain continues Wednesday in North Jersey