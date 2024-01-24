Rain to taper off this afternoon; Widespread showers expected tomorrow

Jan. 23—The chance for rain will decrease this afternoon, but additional rounds of showers showers are in the forecast through Thursday.

The high for today will be near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Patchy fog is possible after 4 p.m. and through the overnight hours. Another round of rain will move into the region overnight. The low will be around 35 degrees.

After more than a week of temperatures at times 20 or more degrees below seasonal norms, temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s to mid-50s for the rest of the week, which will be rainy every day through Thursday.

Wednesday will be rainy with a high near 48 degrees. Rain continues Wednesday night, which will have a low around 47 degrees overnight.

Another rainy day is in the forecast for Thursday, which will have a high near 56 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease Thursday afternoon, but the possibility for showers will linger until nightfall. The overnight hours should mostly be dry with cloudy skies and an overnight low around 41 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high near 49 degrees.

Rain chances return for the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.