Rain, thunderstorms close more than 90 roads in Central Texas. See weather forecast

A deluge of rain over the course of three days has brought a cumulative 3.73 inches of rain at Camp Mabry, with reports of over 4.5 inches of rain in South Austin, though the city's flooding risk is currently "nonexistent" according to meteorologist Keith White.

Flash floods on Wednesday have been concentrated in areas southeast of Austin, where neighboring Fayette County west of La Grange reported over a foot of rainfall.

Regardless, the long-awaited rainfall will bring some relief to persistent drought conditions, though White notes that "unfortunately the heaviest rains have fallen downstream of lakes," adding that the rain will help replenish the Edwards Aquifer.

White anticipates that the drought conditions, which are analyzed weekly on Thursdays, will show improvement this week and will continue to ameliorate over the coming weeks.

Road closures, driving conditions map in Texas

Over 90 roads across Central Texas have been closed due to flooding, many near low water crossings, according to ATX Floods. Roads in Austin are currently unaffected, though patches with standing water may still occur.

More: See live map of road conditions, closures in Central Texas as excessive rainfall hits

What's the weather in Austin this week?

The rainfall is projected to cease on Wednesday night, with some scattered showers possible.

Temperatures will rise into the high 60s, and dip into the 40s and 50s through the weekend, peaking into the low 70s on Friday, with cloudy conditions expected until Saturday.

Sunny skies will return on Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Current weather predictions show a cool and rainless start to next week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 90+ road closures in Central Texas as rain, thunderstorms continue