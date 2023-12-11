Here are the rain totals for North Jersey towns following the weekend storm

Over the weekend, a flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for all of New Jersey with predictions of heavy rain and winds from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. This forecast definitely did not disappoint.

Since Sunday afternoon between 1 and 3 inches of rain, and even a little bit of snow, have been falling all over the state accompanied by areas of flooding and high winds.

Here are the rain and snow totals as of Monday morning according to North Jersey Weather Observer's Bob Ziff:

NJ rain totals by town

Ramsey: 1.60 inches

Haworth: 1.24

Lyndhurst: 1.42

Paterson: 1.70

North Haledon: 1.80

Butler: 2.20

Jefferson: 2.34

Sparta: 2.12

New Brunswick: 1.85

Stewartsville: 1.81

Somerset: 1.59

Snow totals by town

High Point: 3.5 inches

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ rain totals by town after Sunday storm and flood watch