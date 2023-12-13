Rain on the way to Austin Thursday, Friday with chance of isolated thunderstorms

Central Texas can expect to see periodic rain showers Wednesday through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The wet weather comes two days after a record-tying low temperature of 24 degrees was recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Meteorologists at the NWS also said there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday, with chances of rain likely Friday morning until mid-afternoon. Officials say Central Texas' rainfall could be between 1 to 1.25 inches.

Chances of rain will drop early Saturday morning and temperatures will reach a high in the mid-50s.

Here's the forecast:

Wednesday:

High: 55

Low: 50

Mostly cloudy throughout the day, with chances of rain highest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday:

High: 65

Low: 48

Partially cloud skies, with minimal chances of rain throughout the day.

Friday:

High: 57

Low: 51

Chances of precipitation will be highest from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with chances of rain reaching 80% in the early afternoon.

Saturday:

High: 56

Low: 47

Another cloudy day, with surface winds picking up to 17 mph, and some gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Chances of rain will decrease rapidly.

Sunday:

High: 61

Low: 41

A nearly zero chance of rain is predicted for the end of the week, and is currently forecasted to be the only sunny day.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Wet weather: Central Texas to see rainfall before weekend