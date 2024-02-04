Rain on the way late Sunday
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
These OxGord Windshield Covers are for sale at Amazon and deals are up to 53% off. They can help make your winters much easier to deal with.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
Lamborghini reveals its strategic plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030. The Direzione Cor Tauri plan has two full-electric vehicles planned for production in 2028 and 2029.
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
Looking for a budget-friendly option that moisturizes strands and fights frizz? Check out this drugstore pick.
The Bucks star recently returned to Portland, a place that represented stability for him. In Milwaukee, it's been a season full of adjustments.
The soft and flowy striped pullover is about to become an essential part of your winter uniform.
The cost of car insurance is up 20%, the biggest jump in at least 40 years. Blame COVID, speedy drivers, and fancy cars.
Niremia Collective, a Silicon Valley–based venture capital firm, is tapping into that — and the gender disparity in VC — with its first fund of $22.5 million in capital commitments. Niremia Collective is the latest women-led debut fund, joining others like New Fare Partners and Curate Capital, Pact, Double Down and f7 Ventures. Founders Naoko Okumoto and Nichol Bradford met in 2018 and worked on various projects before coming together as investors to support startups at the pre-seed and seed stages focused on well-being technology.
You shouldn’t need a political science degree to understand how the presidential election is working this year. But Americans would be justified if they are confused by the mess that is the presidential primary calendar in 2024.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain and upper-elevation mountain snow across the state.
“I wanted to challenge myself, because Griselda Blanco is such a complex character,” Vergara said.
Password-sharing crackdowns are becoming popular revenue initiatives as streaming giants aim for profitability.