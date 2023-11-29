Rain, wind, colder temps expected in High Desert

Light rain and colder temperatures are expected to move into the High Desert along with snow in the local mountains.

Rain and colder temperatures are expected to move into the High Desert, and snow is expected in the local mountains.

An area of low pressure from the north will move into California Wednesday through Saturday, bringing windy conditions, the National Weather Service reported.

Daytime temps in the 50s are expected in the Victor Valley and Barstow, with Phelan, Big Bear, and Wrightwood experiencing temps in the 40s.

The coldest morning of the week is Saturday, with most of the Victor Valley seeing temps in the low 30s.

On Saturday, temps in the high 40s are expected at the start of the 76th Annual Children’s Christmas Parade in Victorville. Parade-goers should consider bundling up.

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with most precipitation in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Lucerne, and the San Bernardino Mountains.

Snow elevation levels are expected to be between the 5,500- to 6,000-foot mark. Light accumulation near 1 inch is expected.

Sunnier and warmer weather is expected to return on Sunday.

