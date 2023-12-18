Rain, wind hits the National Harbor during Prince George’s County Flood Watch

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — As much of the Washington metropolitan area underwent flood warnings on Sunday, flooded storm drains and roadways covered the National Harbor.

The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management issued a Flood Watch from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. The office warned residents that one to three inches of rain was likely and that people should avoid driving through flooded roadways.

FORECAST: Rain, wind, and snow impact the DMV overnight into Monday

Many at the National Harbor were not deterred by the inclement weather, however, as multiple people were seen running and dining in the rain.

“It’s wild out here. I mean, the flooding, the streets full of water. You can barely drive,” said one passerby who drove from Manassas to the National Harbor for dinner.

Prince George’s County officials reminded drivers to keep their headlights and windshield wipers on. If you come across a flooded area while driving, officials advise that you turn around to avoid the area and remain alert.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.