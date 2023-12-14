Rain and wind, with near-gale-force gusts up to 45 mph, to drench the Florida coast

Going Christmas shopping this week? Bring an umbrella. And possibly a boat. And tie down your holiday decorations.

A combination of two systems moving down from the Rockies and the southern Plains into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and a quasi-stationary front across South Florida will start dumping rain on the state — or, for South Florida, continue dumping rain — Thursday and get progressively worse, with high winds, AccuWeather forecasters said.

"The excessive rainfall threat will increase each day culminating in a heavy rain event across the state on Saturday," said National Weather Service forecaster Mussie Kebede.

South Florida is currently under a flood watch through this evening due to excessive rainfall, a wind advisory for northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, a high surf advisory for large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet in the surf zone and a high risk of dangerous rip currents, and a coastal flooding statement. The same conditions will creep up the coast today and tonight, according to the NWS, and heavy rainfall along the Treasure Coast will expand to most of east Central Florida late Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

12/14: 🚨Multiple hazards will be likely across SoFL and its local waters today, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous beach/marine conditions (especially across SE FL). Please remain weather aware and exercise caution if you encounter any of these hazards. pic.twitter.com/D17FhQ6SIE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 14, 2023

12/14: Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph along coastal areas in the East Coast. Here is a look at the forecasted wind gusts for our area for the rest of the day: pic.twitter.com/bcGSnaLm1Y — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 14, 2023

The east coast of Florida is under a coastal flood warning, with "significant coastal flooding" expected in Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and Brevard counties until Saturday afternoon and a high surf advisory until Sunday morning, with breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet.

"Onshore winds and high surf will bring moderate beach erosion around the time of high tide this morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m." said NWS meteorologist John Pendergrast. A shore break of 5 to 8 feet can produce runup to dune lines or sea walls.

The St. Johns River at Astor is expected to slowly reach Minor Flood stage later Thursday due to wind and weather conditions.

On the other side of the state, we can expect some wind through the weekend and a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night in Southwest Florida, and a high chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts up to 20 mph along the Gulf Coast, NWS forecasters said.

The system could also bring "gales, rip currents and heavy rain" to the eastern Panhandle with the Tallahassee area bracing for between two and four inches of rain.

Florida Keys Electric and others: How many people in Florida have power outages?

As of Thursday morning, there are nearly 11,000 customers without power, mostly in the Florida Keys and the southwest Everglades. You can track power outages here.

Will the weather affect holiday travel?

After drenching the east Florida coast, moisture from the storm is expected to move up the East Coast this weekend with heavy rain.

"Rain will spread across the mid-Atlantic by late Sunday then into New England Sunday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. "It can fall heavy at times and lead to flooding, especially along and east of the I-95 corridor."

How windy will it get?

South Florida will be experiencing winds 25 to 35 mph until Saturday morning. Southeast and south Central Florida can expect winds 20 to 30 mph until Friday morning. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible along the coast.

Northeast Florida is forecast to get winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, until Friday afternoon.

On the Beaufort scale, which measures windspeeds and damage effects, 30-40 mpg gusts are considered "near gale" putting "whole trees in motion" and a difficulty in walking against the wind. Structural damage isn't expected until winds get up to 47-54 mph. You may want to take care of small loose items in the yard.

Will there be a Florida cyclone? Are we getting a late hurricane?

The wind speeds may creep into low tropical storm territory but the National Hurricane Center is not tracking it as any sort of tropical system. But on the coast, it may feel like it.

"There is a slight chance the storm will acquire some tropical characteristics because of the time it spends over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico late this week," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida storm system bringing rain, flooding, heavy winds over weekend