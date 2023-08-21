Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Hilary causes power outages across Southern California
Crews across the region are working to restore power to thousands of residents in Southern California.
Crews across the region are working to restore power to thousands of residents in Southern California.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Paint jobs can be expensive and can be permanent. With a vinyl wrap you can choose from a larger variety of colors and it can be removed if you'd like.
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
The gadget lets you hook your Fire Stick to a TV's USB port, eliminating the need to tether it to the wall — grab it on sale.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Brave that steamy heat with this moisture-wicking wonder that'll keep you dry and comfy.
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
'Keeps my room freaking ice cold': With a winner like this at nearly 50% off, you don't have to sweat out the rest of summer.
Earlier this week, the New York Times shone a light on some of the desperation that founders are experiencing as they try and fail to secure compute power for their nascent artificial intelligence startups, thanks to the big companies (and even rich nations) racing to snatch them up. According to that Times piece, founders are trying numerous measures to amass the chips, including calling in favors from friends at large equipment vendors that might have GPUs to spare, and navigating an obscure U.S. government program called Access. At least one firm, the global investor Index Ventures, happened on an additional idea, it told the outlet.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
The powerful AMG GT comes in two configurations for 2024, both of which are powered by a handcrafted twin-turbocharged V8.
The devastating fire on Maui has drawn renewed attention to the longstanding debate over whether the economic benefits of tourism in the state outweigh the harms it causes.
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
Blue Shield of California's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
No more hoping for the best. Each of these carry-on luggage pieces fits in the overhead compartment. Shop Monos, Samsonite, Away and more.