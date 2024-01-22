Rain, winds kick off new week in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s week is off to a rainy start!

Monday’s got some breezy vibes and a 30% chance of morning rain. We’re looking at temperatures bouncing between 60 and 47 degrees. Tuesday cranks up the rain chances to 60%, keeping us wet all day, and temps drop down to 44 degrees.

Wednesday’s has a 30% chance of rain, chilly winds, with high temperatures at 59 and 40 degrees in the evening. Thursday switches it up with partly cloudy skies, hitting 61 degrees, and overnight lows staying at 40 degrees.

Friday clears up, giving us a lovely day at 62 degrees, but the night cools down to 37 degrees. The weekend brings mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs of 59, and a chilly 36-degree evening. Sunday mixes it up with partly cloudy skies, a high of 58, dropping to 35 degrees for our overnight low. Starting the following workweek, we’re looking at mid- to upper 60s and mostly clear skies.

Bundle up and bring those furry friends inside!

