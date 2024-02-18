Rain won’t go away today, but here’s how it will change this week
Expect another day of widespread rain.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be cloudy, damp, and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Most of Central Florida will see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.
We’re not expecting the rain to clear out until overnight.
There will be spotty morning showers on Monday.
But we’ll finally get some sunshine back through the afternoon.
Then, a great forecast is in place for most of the week.
The next chance for rain arrives on Friday.
