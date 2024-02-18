Rain won’t go away today, but here’s how it will change this week

Expect another day of widespread rain.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be cloudy, damp, and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of Central Florida will see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

We’re not expecting the rain to clear out until overnight.

Read: NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race at Daytona International Speedway to Monday

Most of Central Florida will see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

There will be spotty morning showers on Monday.

But we’ll finally get some sunshine back through the afternoon.

Then, a great forecast is in place for most of the week.

Read: Are you ready for it? Swifties can come out to Orlando’s yoga festival next month

The next chance for rain arrives on Friday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be cloudy, damp, and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.