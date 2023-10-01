Raina Terry leads the way to bounce back win over Iowa
Illinois volleyball grabbed a hard-fought win over Iowa on Saturday night, watch highlights from the match above.
Illinois volleyball grabbed a hard-fought win over Iowa on Saturday night, watch highlights from the match above.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
In a surprise turnabout following several days when a stoppage seemed all but inevitable, Congress acted with lightning speed Saturday to avert a government shutdown.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Medicaid has become a key political issue since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — commonly known as Obamacare — expanded the healthcare program back in 2014.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Snag a popular portable charger for nearly 60% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
Stock up on the formula loved by over 14,000 rave reviewers while it's nearly 70% off.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'