Rainbow Bridge border crossing reopens

TechCrunch

All business crowdfunding platforms wishing to operate within the European Union (EU) must now comply with a new EU-wide regulatory framework that brings a uniform set of rules to the bloc. Crowdfunding platforms that had previously been greenlighted to operate had until today to receive authorization under the new rules. Prior to these updated regulations, a fragmented regulatory landscape meant that companies had to go through each constituent EU country to gain approval, hamstringing any crowdfunding endeavor that was looking to operate across borders.