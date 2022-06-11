Rainbow City man in Friday night rampage identified; shooting victim home from hospital

Authorities say a Rainbow City man set fire to his parents' home on Township Road Friday night — the start of a string of offenses that ended when he wrecked a stolen vehicle on Williams Street and shot himself.

Joseph Steele was pronounced dead at the scene, Etowah County Coroner London Pearce said.

The chain of events that ended there began in the 800 block of Township Road with the fire. Rainbow City firefighters responded, and the Southside Fire Department came in to assist.

A crime spree that ended with a suspect's death, authorities say, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, began when he set fire to his parent's home on Township Road in Rainbow City.

While Southside's Unit 1 was responding to the fire, they learned a young woman had been shot in an attempted carjacking on Lister Ferry Road, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Rescue 1 assisted the Rainbow City fire chief in treating the victim, then both units responded to the blaze.

At the time, no one knew where the suspect was. Rainbow City and Southside police, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and Joint Special Operations Group "and nearly every law enforcement agency in the county" stood by to create a perimeter so firefighters could safely battle the blaze until they could determine the suspect was no longer in the area.

The suspect had carjacked another vehicle, authorities said, and led police on a chase, firing shots along the way. That chase ended in the 400 block of Williams Avenue when the suspect wrecked the stolen car. Authorities said he then shot himself.

The young woman who was injured when the suspect attempted a carjacking and fired a shot into her vehicle as she drove away was treated and released at a local hospital, according to her Facebook post-Saturday morning. She expressed thanks for the concern shown for her and the work of first responders, and compassion for the man who tried to take her vehicle.

She wrote that she harbored no anger toward him -- that it "hurts to know that he took his own life.

"Please keep the man's family in your prayers as well, because my family isn't the only one hurting," she wrote.

Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor also asked that the community raise the man’s family up in prayer.

As the Southside Fire Department posted: "There were a lot of victims tonight."

In a Facebook post, Taylor praised the cooperation of agencies that assisted.

"While these situations are totally unpredictable our response is quite predictable," the mayor said. "Our RBC Police and Fire did their jobs and never had to reach out to the other cities. They just came, and they showed up with massive force and firepower."

The fire department was dealing with a medical emergency and a house fire, Taylor said, while the county JSOG officers watched over them, and the Gadsden Fire Department moved in to cover other needs in the city.

Attalla police and officers from St. Clair County and possibly other agencies assisted as well.

