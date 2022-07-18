Rainbow City names interim police chief, recognizes police personnel in council meeting

The Rainbow City Council last week approved the selection of Capt. Scott Holderfield as interim police chief, after John Bryant was moved from chief to patrol.

Mayor Joe Taylor said Bryant decided he wanted to return to patrol duties with his officers as he nears retirement.

"He decided he wanted to go out the way he started," Taylor said, in terms of his service to the city.

Taylor said Bryant's been a good chief; that he hated to see him leave the position.

But he said he understood Bryant's wishes, from his time in the Gadsden Fire Department. He said he preferred working on the fire truck with a crew.

The job has been posted, and applications will be taken through 4 p.m. on July 22.

The council also approved promoting Jacob Works to sergeant and agreed to post one police officer job opening.

Holderfield presented letters of commendation to Rainbow City police personnel.

Sgt. Richard Roberts was commended for his actions while working security at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden last month when he stopped a man who was trying to get inside the school. He placed himself between the potential intruder and the school where students and staffers were participating in a summer program until additional officers arrived.

The man tried to get an officer's gun and was shot to death by police.

Special Agent Cameron Perry, of the state Attorney General's office, was commended for her partnership with the Human Trafficking Alliance.

Several officers were recognized for the roles they played on June 11, when first responders faced a series of events as they unfolded at different locations in the city.

That night, a man set fire to his parent's home and went on the run, shooting and injuring a young woman in an attempted carjacking, then shooting at others when he did take a vehicle.

The man fled toward Attalla as calls went out to surrounding agencies. He led Attalla officers on a chase back to Rainbow City, firing on officers along the way before wrecking the vehicle on Williams Avenue where he shot himself, according to police.

Story continues

More than 50 officers, including those from all surrounding agencies, responded, along with firefighters from neighboring jurisdictions.

Those recognized included Officer Abigail White, Det. Jordan McCartney, Sgt. Jarrod Pell, Officer Mo Katabi, Officer Jakob Hunter, Officer Jacob Works, Lt. Tommy Spurling, Det. Jessie Smith, Officer Chris Sholar, Lt. Jason Higgins, Officer Brett Page, Officer Jagger Nance, and Officer Kinsleigh Hamrick.

The letters of commendation praised some officers for securing the fire scene so firefighters could battle the blaze; for assisting the injured woman; for joining the chase when they knew shots were being fired; for staying in a position to maintain perimeters, calm concerned citizens and get information from them; and for coming from their homes to assist though off duty.

During the night, Holderfield said, some of the officers switched duties readily, from chasing the suspect or guarding a perimeter to collecting evidence.

Key among those commendations was the one for White, who was the sole dispatcher on duty throughout most of the incident. Holderfield said she dealt with 60 to 80 calls to and from victims, officers, city personnel, and concerned residents, and was responsible for giving responders the information they needed.

She was able to provide officers with the suspect's phone number and worked to triangulate his position.

"Her efforts ensured the safety of officers," Holderfield said and reassured concerned residents who called in.

Katabi was working to establish a perimeter when he learned that a member of his family had been fired on by the suspect and that the family member's car had been taken. He was able to get a vehicle description quickly, as well as information about a cellphone still in the vehicle. The information helped police determine where the vehicle was heading.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Rainbow City names Holderfield interim police chief, commends officers