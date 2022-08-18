Rainbow crosswalk vandalized with hate symbol in Midtown, police say

Atlanta police say they responded to the intersection of Piedmont and 10th in response to the rainbow crosswalk being vandalized, officials said.

Around 10 p.m., Wednesday evening, APD’s LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units about a symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray painted on the rainbow crosswalk, police said.

Officials said Department of Transportation responded to remove the vandalized portion of the crosswalk and that investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the incident.

The city released the following statement:

“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the rain—to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street. We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner.” - Michael Smith, Press Secretary

The investigation is ongoing.

