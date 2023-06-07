Rainbow-decorated Arc de Triomphe is 3D animation, not physical artwork | Fact check

The claim: The Arc de Triomphe in Paris was ‘defaced with a giant rainbow to celebrate pride’

A June 1 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows an image of one of France's most historic landmarks decorated with large rainbow banners.

“The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the iconic memorial opened in 1836 to commemorate war heroes and soldiers who died during wars has been defaced with a giant Rainbow to celebrate Pride,” reads text included in the image.

A tweet making the claim was shared more than 2,000 times in less than a week. Another version of the claim shared on Instagram received more than 500 likes before it was deleted.

Our rating: False

The image shows part of a 3D animation. The artists behind the piece told USA TODAY it was a virtual creation meant to celebrate Pride Month. They said no physical additions were made to the monument.

Virtual artwork created to celebrate Pride Month, no physical art added to monument

The Arc de Triomphe, a neoclassical structure commissioned in 1806 to commemorate French military victories, has since become a symbol of the nation’s identity.

Ian Padgham, an artist from California who currently lives in France, posted a short video on Twitter on June 1 showing the monument covered in rainbow banners. He posted another tweet the same day explaining he created the video using 3D animation and “lots of hand-edited details.”

The image in the Facebook post is a screenshot from Padgham's video.

Padgham told USA TODAY he made the artwork to “wish everyone a happy Pride.”

In a June 1 Instagram post, Padgham said the piece was a collaboration with PAINT, a French advocacy group that supports the LGBTQ community. Its founders, Aline and Cedric Feito, told USA TODAY the virtual artwork was meant to “spread love and welcome Pride Month in a country that still needs a lot of work in terms of LGBTQ visibility and representation.”

Physical homophobic attacks increased by 28% in France in 2022, according to data from the LGBTQ organization SOS Homophobia and later reported by France 24.

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Surveillance footage taken of the area around the Arc de Triomphe in early June showed it did not have any rainbow-themed additions.

Though the claim is false, there is precedent for changing the monument's appearance. It was wrapped in fabric to commemorate the artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude in 2021, as reported by NPR.

France 24 also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Image of Paris arch with LGBTQ symbol is virtual art | Fact check