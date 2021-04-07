'Rainbow' photo from Mars isn't what it looks like, NASA says

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Are there rainbows on Mars?

According to NASA, the answer is no, even though a recent space photo appears to show a bright arc over the Red Planet.

The NASA Perseverance Mars Rover account tweeted a photo on Tuesday which appeared to show a rainbow on Mars. It was actually a lens flare.

"Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets," NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover account tweeted. "There isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere."

A lens flare is caused by a bright light source shining into the lens, like the sun.

"Rainbows aren't possible here," NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover said in a tweet. "This arc is a lens flare."

While Mars might not have rain or rainbows, it does have some other spectacular sights including the largest volcano in the solar system. The weather can be extreme though as conditions there are very cold – sometimes as frigid as -220 F.

In a February weather report released by NASA, the Perseverance rover recorded a temperature drop of 10 degrees (from -4 to -14 degrees) in just 30 minutes.

The Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero Crater on Mars on Feb. 18 and is a long-term effort to explore the planet.

Driving on Mars or nails on a chalkboard?: 'Very noisy' audio of rover traversing planet released

Fact check: Mars Perseverance rover landing happened, Ingenuity helicopter can fly on Mars

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA explains why rainbow seen in Mars photo isn't possible

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Cook Hints at Apple’s Electric Car, Sings Tesla’s Praises

    The media, Apple fans and the general public have been speculating about an Apple autonomous electric vehicle project since 2014. A Reuters report last December made it seem as if it was nearly a done...

  • How 4 Women Keep Chronic Pain From Affecting Their Mood

    Because smiling through discomfort day after day isn’t sustainable.

  • Nasa helicopter survives first freezing -90C night on Mars

    The four-pound Ingenuity helicopter was deployed on the surface by Nasa’s Perseverance rover, having previously been attached to the rover’s belly.

  • NASA's Mars Helicopter Is Getting Ready To Make History Soon

    The Mars helicopter Ingenuity survived its first night and is preparing for the first controlled flight on another planet as soon as this weekend.

  • What Is Functional Nutrition? Everything You Need to Know About This Non-Diet Approach to Healthy Eating

    When it comes to our bodies, we’re all vastly different. We have different genetic makeups, we live in different environments, we make different lifestyle choices, etc. So why, some folks ask, should we all...

  • The Bravest Man on Earth

    Vladimir Putin’s intended strategy to dispose of his most outspoken foe seems evident: slow-motion assassination. Russia’s hero for our time, Alexei Navalny, sits in Penal Colony No. 2 awaiting his fate, which is probably death by disease. Conditions are so bad in the prison, which is currently beset by a tuberculosis outbreak, that Putin can simply let the institution do his dirty work for him. Navalny is being tortured in his cell — guards wake him up eight times a night to deny him rest — and as he complains of a cough (though a high fever he cited earlier this week has subsided) he seems not to be getting platinum-club medical care. He has two herniated disks and is starting to lose feeling in his hands, according to his lawyers, citing an MRI scan. He has lost 30 pounds in the past three weeks. Navalny, 44, is the world’s greatest journalist (his exposé of what is thought to be Putin’s billion-dollar Black Sea palace, which is so ornate it would make a Romanov blush, was the scoop of the century). He is also our leading dissident (he tirelessly campaigns against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Putin regime) and a fantastically gifted entertainer. Picture a Borat who, instead of ridiculing easy targets at no risk of anything except possibly of spraining a wrist picking up all of the awards sent his way, actually rides out into the wilds to oppose one of the world’s most evil men, under constant threat of assassination. That’s the best way to understand how Navalny, going undercover posing as an agent of state security, managed to get on tape a phone interview with one of his own (failed) assassins. Navalny even got the would-be murderer to explain how he did it: by putting the lethal nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s underwear when he was campaigning against Putinism in Siberia. Navalny then got on a flight (to Moscow) that was so long that the killers assumed Navalny would be dead by the time the plane landed, but instead the pilot made an emergency landing and called an ambulance. First aid extended Navalny’s life. His wife arranged for him to get first-world attention in a German hospital, but even so he spent five weeks in a coma. Lesson learned? No. As soon as Navalny woke up, he announced he would return to Russia and fight Putinism some more. Putin joked that he couldn’t possibly have ordered the hit because if he had, his spies would have finished the job (he laughed while he said this), and his regime announced that Navalny would be jailed if he came back. When Navalny did indeed return, this past January, the lawyer-turned-shareholder-activist-turned-unofficial-leader-of-the-opposition was immediately arrested at the airport. At his urging, Russians gathered in the street from coast to coast to protest the kleptocracy. Yet in his initial weeks in prison, Navalny continued to post jaunty updates on social media. He called his lodgings “our friendly concentration camp.” In recent days, his posts have taken a turn for the grim and he began a hunger strike last week. Courage of this sort simply isn’t seen in Russia. It isn’t seen anywhere. It is incomprehensible, perhaps more today than before. As our world gets safer and safer, genuine physical courage grows rarer and rarer. It has become common, in the United States at least, for prominent persons to claim the status of political martyrdom when suffering nothing other than rude criticism. To all who claim to be soldiers for truth, defenders of democracy, and devotees of human rights, the existence of Navalny and his woes ought to at least be instructive — and humbling. He is determined to oppose Putinism with everything he’s got. If it costs him his life, as it probably will, so be it. “I’m not going to be able to persuade everyone but I will persuade some people simply because I stand on the facts and the truth,” he told The New Yorker. Assuming Navalny’s life is about to be snuffed out by Putinism, it’s hard not also to feel a twinge of resentment and guilt about how little we in the West have done to draw attention to what is happening. Alexei Navalny ought to be the most famous person on the planet. There ought to be schools named after him from Seattle to Warsaw. The news shows ought to kick off every night with somber updates on his condition. World leaders ought to begin every press conference furiously demanding his release from prison. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Barbra Streisand ought to be hitting the talk-show circuit to plead his case. College students should be wearing T-shirts with his face on them. Taylor Swift should be toplining benefit concerts for his party, which is banned from participating in parliamentary elections. The Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys should be chock-a-block with tributes to him. And yet what happens as Navalny’s life gets crushed out of him? His plight barely registers in the West. We’re all so obsessed with our own nano-disputes that this gigantic historical figure somehow remains an unknown. Most of what little reporting comes to us in America about him is from Russia boffins, niche writers. He is such an obscure figure that the New York Times could run this headline less than three months ago: “Who is Aleksei Navalny?” Who indeed. A tennis player, maybe? Putin has been slightly knocked off guard by all of this; who could have expected the troublemaker actually to return to Russia, and how unruly might the protesters become should Navalny become a martyr? Unbudgeable Russian leaders — Putin just signed a law generously extended his own potential term as ruler until 2036, at which point his reign would be longer than Stalin’s by more than a decade — have been toppled in Russia before, and though Putin controls television and much else in the media, the Internet has proved to be powerful counterprogramming. Navalny’s YouTube videos have earned more than 100 million views, and he has millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter as well. Navalny already speaks of the assassination attempt as the time “when I died,” and he lives as though he cannot be destroyed. Should he somehow survive to walk out of that prison cell, he will become a mythic character on a plane with Mohandas Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Vaclav Havel, and Nelson Mandela. But Putin is aware of this possibility and disinclined to let it happen. It would be very much in character for him to cause Navalny’s death without making it too obvious. Meanwhile we in the West fret about whether it’s voter suppression to forbid interest groups to hand out water bottles at polling places.

  • Ancient Aliens: Humankind's Return To Mars

    Ancient Astronaut Theorists proposed a notion that the human race originated on Mars, and our journeys into space could be leading us towards a return to our ancestral homeland, in this clip from Season 16, "The Space Travelers."

  • New fissures open in Icelandic volcano

    Eyewitness video shot from a helicopter captured lava spewing from one of the new openings and flowing down to form a new lava pool.The fissures, near the original site of the eruption on March 19, measure 200 metres in total, said the Icelandic Met Office.Since its eruption, the volcano has attracted thousands of visitors and people have hiked to the mountain to see the rare lava fountains.

  • UK PM urges calm as Belfast protesters hijack bus, attack police

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply concerned" by the violence, which has injured dozens of police officers in recent days as protesters burned cars and hurled petrol bombs at police. The violence comes amid growing frustration among many in the pro-British unionist community at new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that resulted from Britain's exit from the European Union.

  • Josh Heald to Direct History Channel’s ‘Ancient Aliens’ Film Adaptation for Legendary

    Legendary has closed a deal for Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald (“Cobra Kai”) to direct a feature film adaptation of The History Channel’s hit series “Ancient Aliens,” the company announced Wednesday. “Ancient Aliens” was originally developed for television by Prometheus Entertainment and executive produced by the late Kevin Burns. Details of the project are being kept under wraps, but the story will be a two-handed, globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts, confronting the theories and questions raised by the popular docuseries. The film adaptation will be written and executive produced by Luke Ryan. “Helming my first feature with this same dream team who believed in me very early in my career is incredibly special,” Heald said in a statement to TheWrap. “My partners and I are fired up to produce this epic story with Mary, Cale and Luke. It’s a homecoming for me personally — and another bold step for Counterbalance Entertainment.” Also Read: 1921 Tulsa Massacre Documentary From 'Freedom Riders' Director Greenlit at History Channel Counterbalance Entertainment’s Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Heald will produce with Jon Jashni (“Lost in Space,” “Godzilla vs Kong”). “Ancient Aliens” is one of The History Channel’s longest running series, airing nearly 200 episodes and reaching over 36 million total viewers. The show has spawned a passionate fan base, including over 50,000 fans who attend the annual AlienCon, a convention based around Ancient Astronaut Theorist discussions. Luke Ryan’s writing credits include the sci-fi/fantasy classic “The Chronicles of Amber” for Vince Newman Entertainment and “Paradise Lost” for Legendary. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai,” which reimagined “The Karate Kid” for a new audience. Season 3 of “Cobra Kai” reached the top of the streamer’s viewing list in 28 countries and topped the Nielsen chart. Heald also wrote the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise for MGM, while Hurwitz and Schlossberg were behind New Line’s popular “Harold & Kumar” film franchise and the hit comedies “Blockers” and “American Reunion.” Ryan is represented by Fourth Wall Management, Verve and The Nord Group. Counterbalance Entertainment is represented by CAA. Heald’s attorney is Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy. Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s attorney is Adam Kaller of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, L.L.P. Read original story Josh Heald to Direct History Channel’s ‘Ancient Aliens’ Film Adaptation for Legendary At TheWrap

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • Covid: US rules out federal vaccine passports

    No American will be forced by the government to obtain proof of vaccination, the White House says.

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Oxfam funding delayed amid fresh sexual exploitation claims

    Oxfam has been temporarily stopped from receiving UK aid funds just weeks after a three-year Government ban was lifted, amid fresh allegations of sexual misconduct by staff. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, last night confirmed he was delaying the resumption of funding after two senior aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were suspended last week. The charity was previously blocked from bidding for UK funds in the wake of the 2018 aid scandal in Haiti, when it was accused of covering up allegations of sexual exploitation by some of its workers based in the country after the 2010 earthquake. The disclosure led to further claims against other UK-aid organisations. Oxfam apologised in the wake of the scandal and in February was said to have undertaken significant reforms by the Charity Commission, paving the way for it begin bidding for aid funding again. However, last week it was rocked by fresh allegations, revealed by The Times, which included claims of sexual exploitation, bullying and mismanagement in the DRC. Confirming that funding would be paused again, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “All organisations bidding for UK aid must meet the high standards of safeguarding required to keep the people they work with safe. “Given the most recent reports which call into question Oxfam’s ability to meet those standards, we will not consider any new funding to Oxfam until the issues have been resolved.” Whitehall sources stressed the pause was not a full-blown suspension, adding that ministers were awaiting further updates on the latest allegations. Oxfam has not resumed bidding for funds again. It follows 24 hours after ministers vowed to withdraw funding from aid charities that failed to meet its safeguarding standards in response to a damning Parliamentary inquiry into sexual abuse int he sector. In a report released last December, the Commons international development committee warned that the issue remained “a scourge” on the international development sector, which had “effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators”. Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Safeguarding needs to be hard wired into all aid projects due to the inherent vulnerability of recipients. I urge the FCDO to proactively look at all aid organisations in receipt of taxpayers’ funds and make sure preventing abuse is at their core.” Oxfam commissioned an external investigation into its DRC office last November but staff are said to have raised concern over the length of the probe. Whistleblowers are reported to have issued “numerous detailed reports” about the situation to national and regional managers and directly to Oxfam’s leadership and safeguarding teams in Oxford. On Tuesday night an Oxfam spokesman said: “The steps we are taking in the Democratic Republic of Congo reflect our commitment to tackle abuses of power. We are aware of the FCDO statement and are seeking further information. The Charity Commission and FCDO have been notified appropriately and we will continue to keep them informed as the investigation concludes its work.”

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Sources: Gaetz trip to Bahamas part of federal probe into sex trafficking

    Investigators are trying to determine if escorts were illegally trafficked for the purpose of sex with the congressman, sources say.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.